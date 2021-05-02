Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $184.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.09. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $97.32 and a 12-month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

