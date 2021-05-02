Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $90.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.18. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

