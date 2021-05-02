Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 43,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 141,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 154,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 104,466 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,863,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

MFC opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.63.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

