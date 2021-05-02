Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Marino Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,322,000 after acquiring an additional 212,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $165.66 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.92.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

