Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, Zacks reports. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%.

CSLT stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Castlight Health has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Castlight Health news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $29,444.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 314,029 shares in the company, valued at $540,129.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 19,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $37,187.64. Insiders have sold 104,808 shares of company stock valued at $195,177 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

CSLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

