Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

CATY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 687.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 664,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,088,000 after purchasing an additional 157,648 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CATY traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.48. 508,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

