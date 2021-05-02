CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,629 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 35,364 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,754.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $85.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.29.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

