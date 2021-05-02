CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Short Interest Update

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the March 31st total of 180,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 634,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 963.5% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 675,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 611,819 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at $5,304,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRPB opened at $10.01 on Friday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.