CD Projekt’s (OTGLY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OTGLY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CD Projekt from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CD Projekt from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. CD Projekt has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $32.45.

About CD Projekt

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

