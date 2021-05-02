CEMEX (NYSE:CX) PT Raised to $10.00 at Barclays

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.74% from the stock’s current price.

CX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.48.

Shares of CX opened at $7.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $8.24.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 251,428 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 31.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CEMEX by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 642,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 375,697 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

