Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives $76.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene stock opened at $61.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Centene has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average is $62.79.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $776,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Centene by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 109,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Centene by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Centene by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after purchasing an additional 942,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.