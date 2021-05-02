CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys New Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter worth about $637,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter worth about $3,778,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter worth about $320,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

MHD stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

