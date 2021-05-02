CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Trex were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TREX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $104,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Trex by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after buying an additional 756,914 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,091,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,560,000 after acquiring an additional 298,570 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 4,277.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 290,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 283,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $20,336,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. Truist Securities upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TREX opened at $107.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.73 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $45.18 and a one year high of $110.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.17.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. Trex’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

