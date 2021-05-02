CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,581,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $108.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $228,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at $702,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,957. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.73.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.