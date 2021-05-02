CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 336 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 29.6% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 475.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 178,610 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 0.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Nutrien stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

