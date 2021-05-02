Century Casinos, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Century Casinos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNTY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $388.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.25 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Century Casinos by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

