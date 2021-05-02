Cerecor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,227 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 903% compared to the typical volume of 222 call options.

Shares of CERC stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. Cerecor has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 799.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerecor will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CERC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Maxim Group raised Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cerecor in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cerecor by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Cerecor by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerecor during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Cerecor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cerecor during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerecor

Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

