CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CGI in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $88.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.08.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in CGI by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,677,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,058 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CGI by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 93,733 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in CGI by 510.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in CGI by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 545,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

