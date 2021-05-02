CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Raised to $121.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones raised CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.10.

NYSE GIB opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in CGI by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in CGI by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

