Chain Guardians (CGG) Reaches Market Cap of $20.27 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $20.27 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00003054 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00069464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00072373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.08 or 0.00856599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00096758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,046.65 or 0.08911937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00047326 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,720,363 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

