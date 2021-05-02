Chainswap Trading Up 42.5% Over Last 7 Days (TOKEN)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:TOKEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Chainswap coin can currently be bought for $2.27 or 0.00003994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainswap has a market capitalization of $10.63 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chainswap has traded up 42.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00069338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00071525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $492.82 or 0.00866543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00096463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00047402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,906.61 or 0.08627441 BTC.

About Chainswap

Chainswap is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,679,493 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Chainswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

