Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Position Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,286 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $51,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,675,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after buying an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after buying an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after buying an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,389,000 after buying an additional 115,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $673.45 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $485.01 and a 1-year high of $683.05. The company has a market cap of $130.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $632.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $632.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 target price (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.39.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

