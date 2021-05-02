Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,288 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.54% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 65.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 569,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 386,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of CLDT opened at $13.87 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $654.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLDT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.