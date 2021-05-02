Chesnara (LON:CSN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $279.00

Shares of Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 279 ($3.65) and traded as high as GBX 284.50 ($3.72). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 276 ($3.61), with a volume of 83,345 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £414.21 million and a P/E ratio of 19.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 280.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 13.84.

Get Chesnara alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 14.29 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.65. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Chesnara’s payout ratio is presently 157.14%.

Chesnara Company Profile (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.