Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 256,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,864 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 442,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,589,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,510,000 after buying an additional 27,355 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average is $74.44. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

