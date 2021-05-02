Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,126 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 0.5% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 191,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised shares of APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.66.

APA stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 4.87.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

