Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $3.18 Million in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HELE opened at $211.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $158.97 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.60.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

