Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,588 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,252 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,118.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. People’s United Financial’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

In other People’s United Financial news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $126,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,848.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 61,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $1,111,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 247,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,390 shares of company stock worth $3,919,730 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.