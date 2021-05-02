Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,507 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after acquiring an additional 187,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,051,000. Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 853,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,272,000 after buying an additional 186,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,246,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,109,000 after buying an additional 279,556 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.71.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 69.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

