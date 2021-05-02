Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,245 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Allegion worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALLE. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth about $2,424,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $134.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.65. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $89.83 and a 12-month high of $140.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

