Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,295 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Comerica worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 89.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Comerica by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,092,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

NYSE CMA opened at $75.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.86. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

