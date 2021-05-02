Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will announce sales of $283.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $284.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $282.30 million. Chico’s FAS posted sales of $280.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.60 million.

CHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 283,012 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHS remained flat at $$3.00 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

