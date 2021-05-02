Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives $16.96 Consensus PT from Analysts

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.96.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMRX. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $746.26 million, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 19.0% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 21.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.