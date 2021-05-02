Chimpion (BNANA) Price Tops $4.38

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for $4.38 or 0.00007698 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $138.91 million and approximately $765,622.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chimpion Coin Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion.

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

