China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Down 47.2% in April

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,900 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the March 31st total of 468,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.6 days.

Shares of JINFF stock remained flat at $$3.11 during trading on Friday. 14 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,868. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. China Gold International Resources has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $3.25.

Get China Gold International Resources alerts:

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.