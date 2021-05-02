China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Short Interest Update

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the March 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZNH opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. China Southern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.