Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIX) Short Interest Up 75.0% in April

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIIX opened at $0.04 on Friday. Chineseinvestors.com has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Chineseinvestors.com

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, and China. It offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language to various Chinese speaking investors and traders in the United States and Canada.

