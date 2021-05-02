Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $1,725.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $1,827.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,655.29.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG stock opened at $1,492.03 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $856.50 and a 12 month high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,474.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,401.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,130 shares of company stock valued at $32,354,586 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,472,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $2,131,000. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.