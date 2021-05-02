ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

CDXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

CDXC opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $603.25 million, a PE ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.49.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. Analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,529.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,083,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 179,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ChromaDex by 36.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 171,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ChromaDex by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 153,819 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its position in ChromaDex by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ChromaDex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 92,329 shares during the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

