CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Large Volume Increase

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 59,990 shares.The stock last traded at $16.13 and had previously closed at $15.99.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on CI Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

