Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $102.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $96.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.42.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $66.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

