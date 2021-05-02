Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $72.51

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 72.51 ($0.95) and traded as high as GBX 97.91 ($1.28). Cineworld Group shares last traded at GBX 96.74 ($1.26), with a volume of 5,151,236 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cineworld Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 82.80 ($1.08).

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 102.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 72.51. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -0.70.

In other Cineworld Group news, insider Ashley Steel bought 15,191 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £14,887.18 ($19,450.20).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

