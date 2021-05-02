Citadel Achieves Market Capitalization of $93,188.33 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 49% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Citadel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Citadel has a market capitalization of $93,188.33 and $317.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Citadel has traded 66.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

