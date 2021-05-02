Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $98.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $94.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $85.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.26.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Baxter International by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

