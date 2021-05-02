Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,420.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,370.20.

Shopify stock opened at $1,182.51 on Thursday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $595.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,149.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,140.35. The company has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a PE ratio of 753.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 20.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $536,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 37.3% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 46.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 872,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,783,000 after buying an additional 276,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

