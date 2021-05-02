Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,200 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 804,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,563.0 days.

CLZNF opened at $21.25 on Friday. Clariant has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82.

About Clariant

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

