Clarius Group LLC Buys 3,652 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 79,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 68,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.04. The firm has a market cap of $242.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.12.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.