Clarius Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up about 1.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $15,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,347,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,157,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,775,000 after purchasing an additional 82,097 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,127,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of RODM stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $30.88.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

