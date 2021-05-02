Clarius Group LLC Increases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.39.

Charter Communications stock opened at $673.45 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $485.01 and a fifty-two week high of $683.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $130.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $632.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

