Clarius Group LLC Purchases 2,175 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.8% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 54,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY opened at $62.42 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average is $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

